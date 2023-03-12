‘Voice Kids PH:’ 3-chair turner from Cavite joins KZ’s team

MANILA - KZ Tandingan was able to recruit two young artists to her team on “The Voice Kids Philippines.”
On Sunday’s episode, 11-year-old Sab Paica’s performance of “Huwag Mo Nang Itanong” made both Tandingan and Bamboo turn for her.
“Even though the arrangement was very simple, you made sure that the story was front and center,” Tandingan told Paica.
“I could hear it na kumakanta ka parati, napaka-mature na ng voice mo. The simplicity of the song allows your voice to just control the moment lang,” Bamboo also said.
Paica eventually chose to be part of Tandingan’s Team Supreme.
Meanwhile, 10-year-old Savannah Pudadera made all three coaches turn for her with her performance of “Dukha”.
While Martin Nievera touted his long career in an attempt to recruit Pudadera to his team, Tandingan talked about her experience as a former reality competition contestant.
“Pero sa aming tatlo dito, ako lang talaga ‘yung pinagdaanan ‘yung pinagdadaanan mo ngayon. Ako lang ‘yung naka-experience talaga paano sumali sa reality competition simula nung pumila ako ng buong araw,” Tandingan said, recalling her "X Factor Philippines" experience.
Pudadera eventually chose to be part of Tandingan’s team, becoming its tenth member.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its third weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
- Kzhoebe Nicole Baker
- Kathryn Ashley Tenorio
- Candice Flores
- Francheska Nora
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
- Rhian Zeph Tiwana
- Sab Paica
- Savannah Pudadera
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
- Ysabelle Cruz
- Deion Ang
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
