‘Voice Kids PH:’ 3-chair turner from Cavite joins KZ’s team

Savannah Pudadera and Sab Paica are now part of KZ Tandingan’s team on “The Voice Kids Philippines Season 5”. Photo from Twitter @_TheVoiceKidsPH

MANILA - KZ Tandingan was able to recruit two young artists to her team on “The Voice Kids Philippines.”

On Sunday’s episode, 11-year-old Sab Paica’s performance of “Huwag Mo Nang Itanong” made both Tandingan and Bamboo turn for her.

“Even though the arrangement was very simple, you made sure that the story was front and center,” Tandingan told Paica.

“I could hear it na kumakanta ka parati, napaka-mature na ng voice mo. The simplicity of the song allows your voice to just control the moment lang,” Bamboo also said.

Paica eventually chose to be part of Tandingan’s Team Supreme.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Savannah Pudadera made all three coaches turn for her with her performance of “Dukha”.

While Martin Nievera touted his long career in an attempt to recruit Pudadera to his team, Tandingan talked about her experience as a former reality competition contestant.

“Pero sa aming tatlo dito, ako lang talaga ‘yung pinagdaanan ‘yung pinagdadaanan mo ngayon. Ako lang ‘yung naka-experience talaga paano sumali sa reality competition simula nung pumila ako ng buong araw,” Tandingan said, recalling her "X Factor Philippines" experience.

Pudadera eventually chose to be part of Tandingan’s team, becoming its tenth member.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its third weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Candice Flores

Francheska Nora

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Sab Paica

Savannah Pudadera

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

