South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is the lead actress in the revenge drama 'The Glory,' which recently premiered its second part on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

The director of the hit Korean revenge drama "The Glory" apologized Sunday over his involvement in a fight during his stay in the Philippines more than 2 decades ago, according to a report.

Ahead of the March 10 premiere for the second part of "The Glory," bullying allegations began surfacing online against its director, Ahn Gil-ho.

Ahn allegedly threatened and assaulted a group of students who teased his then-girlfriend while he was studying in the Philippines in 1996 — accusations which the director denied, based on earlier reports.

But in a new statement, Ahn's lawyer confirmed he hurt someone during his stay in the country, Korean entertainment news website Soompi reported.

"When [Ahn Gil-ho] heard that his girlfriend became subject to teasing at school due to him, he momentarily got emotional and gave another person an unforgettable wound," the lawyer said in the statement, as per the Soompi story.

"[Director Ahn Gil Ho] asks for forgiveness from deep within his heart to those who were hurt by this incident," they said.

If given the chance, Ahn would like to deliver his apology to the person he hurt, either by meeting them personally or talking via phone, his lawyer added.

"The Glory," which stars Song Hye-kyo, follows the story of a school violence victim who seeks revenge on her former bullies. The show premiered its first half last December.

As of writing, "The Glory" ranks as the top TV show on Netflix Philippines.

