Marjorie Barretto pens heartwarming message for Julia's birthday

MANILA – Marjorie Barretto turned to social media to pen a heartwarming message for her daughter Julia, who turned 26 on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Barretto said one of her greatest blessings in life is to have a daughter who loves her the way Julia does.

“In your young age of 26 you have already worked so much, accomplished so much, loved so much, hurt so much, endured so much, learned so much, grew so much and thru it all I proudly watched you from behind, because each year I see you stronger, more determined and wise,” she said.

Barretto is also certain that “none of the ugliness of this world” could ever change the beautiful person that Julia is inside and out.

While they were not able to celebrate Julia’s birthday together, Barretto said her daughter’s happiness is always hers too.

To end her post, Barretto told her daughter: “Happy Happy Birthday, Juli! Live your life to the fullest for me!”

Julia is currently vacationing in Europe with boyfriend Gerald Anderson. Based on her Instagram updates, after visiting France, she is now in Denmark.

Their European vacation is to celebrate both her birthday and Anderson’s.