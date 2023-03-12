South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk. Photo: Instagram/jongsuk0206

MANILA — Attention Filipino K-drama fans! Are you ready for Lee Jong-suk to make your hearts flutter?

Fashion magazine L'Officiel Philippines unveiled Saturday the ticket prices and seat plan for the award-winning South Korean actor's upcoming fan meet in Manila.

The event, organized by the publication, is set to take place at the PICC Plenary Hall on April 16.

Based on L'Officiel Philippines' Twitter post, the following are the ticket prices:

VIP - P9,500

Gold - P8,000

Silver - P5,500

Bronze (Balcony) - P4,000

Prepare your hearts for Lee Jong Suk’s return to Manila for an intimate fanmeet.



Tickets are available at https://t.co/U7C4FQOUN7 starting March 13. Stay tuned and follow @lofficiel_ph. pic.twitter.com/oELW2k2ZDP — L'Officiel Philippines (@LOfficiel_PH) March 11, 2023

Tickets will be available on the magazine's website starting Monday, March 13.

The 33-year-old actor last held a fan meet in the Philippines in 2018.

Lee worked as a model before making his acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 TV series "Prosecutor Princess."

He had a breakthrough after starring in the teen drama "School 2013," which earned for him the best new actor trophy in the 2012 KBS Drama Awards.

His other notable dramas include "I Can Hear Your Voice," "Pinocchio," "W," and "While You Were Sleeping."

In December, Lee made headlines after it was revealed that he is in a relationship with popular singer-actress IU.

