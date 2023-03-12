MANILA -- Donny Pangilinan marked his birthday celebration on ASAP by delivering a dynamic performance of the song "Numb."

The young actor and musician showcased his impressive voice and dance moves, captivating the audience with his versatility.

Following his performance, Pangilinan expressed his gratitude to his supporters, acknowledging that their unwavering support for him and Belle Mariano has been the best gift he has received this year.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

This after Pangilinan and Mariano’s movie “An Inconvenient Love” became one of the most watched non-English films on Netflix less than a week after its February 23 debut.

“Siguro yun na yung pinaka birthday gift ko, that you guys just enjoyed the movie and nag top 10 siya sa streaming platform sa buong mundo. You just enjoyed it. You guys loved it. We saw your reaction videos. I am just so happy na we get to spread stories to everyone and of course on behalf of Belle, thank you rin. Sobrang proud din siya,” he said.

Fresh off the success of their movie, Pangilinan teased that he and Mariano could not wait for their fans to see the television series they are currently working on.