Darren, AC showcase dynamic chemistry as they sing Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits'

Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio brought their electrifying energy to the stage of the ABS-CBN variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” by performing Ed Sheeran's hit song "Bad Habits" together.

The duo showcased their impressive vocal range and dance skills, showing off their dynamic chemistry and stage presence.

The special number was further enhanced by the vibrant energy brought by Jameson Blake, Joao Constancia, and Jeremy Glinoga as they joined Espanto and Bonifacio on stage.

“ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).