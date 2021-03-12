WATCH: Us The Duo releases cover of Ben&Ben’s ‘Doors’

Ben&Ben and Us The Duo. Instagram: @benandbenmusic, @ustheduo

MANILA — Us The Duo, the musician couple known for their “America’s Got Talent” stint in 2018, has released a cover of Ben&Ben’s “Doors.”

Michael and Carissa Alvarado (the latter is Filipino-American) posted their cover on YouTube early this week, surprising fans of the pair and Ben&Ben.

On Instagram, the duo shared a clip from their livestream that chronicled their process of producing their version.

“We produced and recorded a song called ‘Doors’ by the wonderful @BenandBenMusic and it’s one of our favorite livestream experiences yet!” they wrote.

Andrew De Pano, percussionist of Ben&Ben, was among those who commented on the YouTube release of Us The Duo’s cover.

“Absolutely unreal,” he said. “Thanks for putting in so much love, time, and effort into covering our song. We’ve been fans of yours for so long, and for this to happen is just unthinkable for us.

“And thanks for adding the bongos! My perc heart is blessed,” he added.

The couple replied: “What’s unreal is the song you all wrote! ‘Doors’ is a bop, and it was an honor for us to cover it! Thanks for coming by the stream and keeping us hype along the way... the bongos make the chorus!”

