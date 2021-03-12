Singapore-based Pinoy music artists collab on new single 'love ain’t real'

MANILA -- Singapore-based Filipino music artists Tonie Enriquez and Dave Anonuevo have teamed up for the new song “love ain’t real."

Enriquez and Anonuevo co-wrote the song, which paints the emptiness in love’s uncertainty through its English and Filipino lyrics.

Released under ABS-CBN’s Tarsier Records, “love ain’t real” is about a relationship that felt too good to be true and uses strong bass lines and impactful kicks to evoke heightened emotions.

“The Filipino lyrics in the bridge was our personal favorite because we both know that the ‘hugot’ language hits the hardest. The transition from first drop to the bridge strikes to represent the feeling of being complete to feeling empty,” the duo shared in a statement.

The pop-electronic track is the first Tarsier Records project of Enrique and Anonuevo, who both grew up in Singapore.

Enriquez is a singer-songwriter and an experienced stage performer, while Anonuevo has made quite a name for himself in the Lion City through his impressive portfolio with established and rising artists.

Their constant homesickness along with the urge to seek a deep and meaningful connection to their home country have led them to make music with the Manila-based label.

“Beyond, just a perfect match in Tarsier’s sound and ours, we really love the message that Tarsier Records stands for, ‘to become the bridge for Pinoy artists to have an opportunity to enter the global music scene,’” they shared.

Enrique and Anonuevo's “love ain’t real,” is out now on various digital music platforms.

