LOOK: KZ Tandingan marks birthday with special photo shoot

MANILA -- KZ Tandingan celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, March 11, with a photo shoot showing the singer sporting various hairstyles.

Tandingan posted on Instagram photos from the pictorial to mark her special day.



Meanwhile, Tandingan's husband and fellow singer TJ Monterde also took to Instagram to share his birthday greeting for his wife.

"Wa na’y daghan storya, basta kay love kaayo tika. KAAYO! happy birthday to my best decision. happy birthday, asawa," Monterde wrote.

Just last week, Tandingan made history by singing the first-ever Filipino-language song from the Walt Disney Co., for its latest animation feature, the Southeast Asia-themed “Raya and the Last Dragon.”



Dubbed “Asia’s Soul Supreme,” Tandingan was handpicked by Disney Philippines to perform “Gabay."



“Gabay” is now available on music-streaming site Spotify to coincide with the Disney+ premiere of “Raya and the Last Dragon” in the United States. A Philippine cinema release will follow “soon,” according to Disney Philippines.

Tandingan said she is “very grateful" and feels "very proud to be singing in my language, and show off its beauty to the rest of the world.”

“I am proud to be part of history,” Tandingan said.

“I grew up watching Disney movies. Finally, there is a Disney princess who I can feel a very strong connection to, and that is Raya as the first one inspired by Southeast Asia,” she added.

Tandingan is the Philippines’ only “X Factor” winner who then made waves internationally through China’s “Singer 2018.”

