Kathrtyn and Daniel lead Star Magic artists in greeting Direk Lauren on his birthday

MANILA -- Star Magic artists led by celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla sent their birthday greetings to Laurenti "Lauren" Dyogi," the current head of ABS-CBN's talent management arm, who is celebrating his special day on Friday, March 12.

"Direk Lauren, nandito po kami ni Kathryn, nais lang po naming bumati ng maligayang kaarawan sa inyo. Kami po ay very excited sa lahat po ng mga pagsasamahan natin sa mga darating na panahon, sa future po. We wish you happiness and good health," Padilla said in a video uploaded on Star Magic's official Facebook page.

"Thank you sa pag-aalaga mo sa amin, hindi lang ngayon actually but over the years. Nakita mo kung paano kami lumaki ni DJ at ng iba pang artista ng ABS-CBN sa 'yo. But ngayon, espesyal ang taong ito because simula ito ng pagli-lead mo sa Star Magic," Bernardo said.

"So I wish you all the best. Sana hindi ka ma-stress. I-enjoy lang natin itong journey together. And alam naman namin na nandiyan ka lang palagi to protect us. So maraming salamat sa genuine concern mo. On your birthday, I wish you nothing but happiness, good health at sana ay magtuloy-tuloy ang mga magagandang nangyayari sa atin. Good luck on everything direk," Bernardo added.

Actress Jane de Leon, the star of the much-awaited "Darna" series, also shared her birthday wish for Dyogi.

"Ang gusto lang namin ngayon is i-shake niyo muna lahat ng mga stress at ka-busy-han sa head niyo. Alam namin kung gaano kayo ka-busy para lang matuloy-tuloy na ang pag-angat ng Star Magic at ng ABS-CBN. Enjoy niyo muna ang araw na ito, be with your family, friends and loved ones. We are so happy and blessed na nandiyan ka for us through ups and downs, kung paano mo kami alagaan mapaartista, mapa-handler, mapa-staff. Pinagpi-pray ko po at naming lahat na alagaan ka pa lalo ni Lord at siyempre ang healh niyo, napakahalaga noon para marami pa tayong birthday na isi-celebrate," de Leon said.

Other Star Magic artists Ria Atayde, Heaven Peralejo, Michelle Vito, Dominic Ochoa, Jolina Magdangal, Nikki Valdez, Desiree del Valle, Jenny Miller, Dimples Romana, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, also paid tribute to Dyogi on his birthday.

Dyogi was appointed as the head of Star Magic in September 2020. He succeeded Mariole Alberto and his new assignment became effective on the first day of 2021.

Related video: