In conversation: Jodi dissects ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ scenes, reveals emotional toll of playing Marissa, as series nears end

As the hit primetime drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” nears its March 19 finale, lead actress Jodi Sta. Maria sat down with ABS-CBN News to dissect her memorable scenes as the vengeful Marissa — a portrayal which admittedly took an emotional toll on her.

Sta. Maria revealed that the viral “War of the Century” scene, which aired on March 11, could only afford one take, if they wanted to keep their delivery of emotions “raw” — and they succeeded.

Her trivia: Several of their lines were unscripted, including Marissa’s powerful, “Mamamatay tao!”; and that her character was supposed to also get slapped in the four-way confrontation, but the organic unfolding of the scuffle adjusted that choreography.

The acclaimed actress also looked back on key scenes of Marissa throughout the series, including her initial reunion with Ellice (Iza Calzado), the death of her son Jacob, facing her mother Lucing (Maricel Soriano) after nearly two decades in hiding, as well as her numerous confrontations with Ellice.

In portraying Marissa for the past year, Sta. Maria noticed that she has had a significant shift in her acting process. Whereas in the earlier part of her career, she could easily “switch on and off” her character’s emotions; now, preparing for a scene and letting go of her character are separate processes that affect her emotionally. Particularly difficult, she said, was the death of Jacob, noting she is also a mother in real life.

Outside the “colorful” story of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” equally tumultuous was the journey of its production, which was marred by the coronavirus pandemic as well the franchise denial that resulted in ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown. That the series nonetheless became a success, for Sta. Maria, is an indication of “God’s hand in the whole process, from beginning until the end.”

