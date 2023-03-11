ABS-CBN.

MANILA – A kid who went viral for his cover of "Dahil Sa'yo" by Iñigo Pascual has joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

Deion Ang, 9, from General Trias, Cavite sang "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko" and impressed Martin Nievera.

Later on, it was revealed that he was the viral kid singing the younger Pascual's hit song along with his brother, Denrich.

Denrich was a contestant of the recently concluded survival show "Dream Maker" who made it to Top 28.

Ysabelle Cruz, 10, from Bacoor, Cavite also went to Nievera's team while three-chair turner Rhian Zeph Tiwana, 12, from Iloilo City went to KZ Tandingan's group.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its third weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

