MANILA – A kid who went viral for his cover of "Dahil Sa'yo" by Iñigo Pascual has joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.
Deion Ang, 9, from General Trias, Cavite sang "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko" and impressed Martin Nievera.
Later on, it was revealed that he was the viral kid singing the younger Pascual's hit song along with his brother, Denrich.
Denrich was a contestant of the recently concluded survival show "Dream Maker" who made it to Top 28.
Ysabelle Cruz, 10, from Bacoor, Cavite also went to Nievera's team while three-chair turner Rhian Zeph Tiwana, 12, from Iloilo City went to KZ Tandingan's group.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its third weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
- Kzhoebe Nicole Baker
- Kathryn Ashley Tenorio
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
- Rhian Zeph Tiwana
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
- Ysabelle Cruz
- Deion Ang
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
RELATED VIDEO: