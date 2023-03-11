Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee discharged from hospital

MANILA – Parokya ni Edgar guitarist Gab Chee Kee has been discharged from the hospital, band frontman Chito Miranda announced Friday.

In an Instagram post, Miranda thanked fans for their support, adding that Chee Kee will be continuing his chemotherapy.

"After 2 months in the hospital due to pneumonia (more than a month dun, intubated sa ICU), and after several major and minor operations dealing with complications brought about by his condition, sa wakas ... pina-uwi na si Gab sa bahay nila," Miranda said.

"Dahil sa tulong ninyo, he survived. Maraming maraming salamat talaga!!! He was able to get the best medical attention dahil nagtulung-tulong tayo...and now, he could finally continue with his chemotherapy," he added.

Miranda hopes for Chee Kee's full recovery and that his story will serve as an inspiration to others.

"Kelangan n'ya lang magpalakas para makayanan nya yung chemo. The important thing is that we are back on track. Kumbaga, balik tayo sa main event ... his fight against Lymphoma. We will win this battle," he said.

"Many years from now, when me and my bandmates are old and gray, babalik-balikan namin nila Gab yung kwento about how he fought and survived cancer, and how everyone helped out ... and it will always be one hell of an inspirational story."

Last January, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda asked for help in behalf of Chee Kee who was battling lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

Many artists heeded the call of Miranda and participated in fund-raising campaigns, including auctions.

A guitar signed by all the members of the iconic Filipino band Eraserheads was sold for a whopping price of P1.3 million to help raise funds for Chee Kee’s growing medical bill.

RELATED VIDEO: