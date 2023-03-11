LOOK: Kapamilya stars watch 'Sound of Music' in Makati

LOOK: Celebrities watching 'The Sound of Music' tonight here at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati - Karylle's mom ZsaZsa Padilla with Conrad Onglao, Carlo Orosa, showbiz managers Girlie Rodis and Shirley Kuan, Donny Pangilinan, Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, Janice de Belen. pic.twitter.com/oZYDhp1Kjd — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) March 10, 2023

MANILA – Some Kapamilya stars were spotted watching "The Sound of Music" on Friday.

"It's Showtime" host Karylle and actor-singer Markki Stroem joined the international touring cast of "The Sound of Music" for the musical's Manila run.

Among the stars spotted at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater were Karylle's mom ZsaZsa Padilla together with Conrad Onglao and Carlo Orosa.

"It's Showtime" co-host Kim Chiu was also at the event with Xian Lim. Others who watched the show were Donny Pangilinan and Janice de Belen, along with showbiz managers Girlie Rodis and Shirley Kuan.

Karylle and Stroem will be joining touring company members Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, and Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, and Lauren O’Brien as Liesl. The Von Trapp children starring in the musical will join the company for the first time during the Manila production.

Dubbed one of the world's most beloved musicals, "The Sound of Music" features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The international tour of "The Sound of Music" is presented by Broadway International Group, Broadway Asia, AMA Group of Companies, in association with GMG Productions.

"The Sound of Music" will run from March 7 to March 26 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.

