Ogie Alcasid and Klarisse De Guzman in 'The Voice Kids Philippines' season 5. ABS-CBN.

MANILA – Two OPM singers visited "The Voice Kids Philippines" stage to vouch for Martin Nievera as judges continue to battle to get contestants in their team.

Ogie Alcasid graced the stage to convince Kathryn Ashley Tenorio, 11, from Tanauan, Batangas go be on Nievera's group over Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan.

The two coaches also both battled it out for Kzhoebe Nicole Baker, 8, from Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Former "The Voice Philippines" season 1 contestant Klarisse de Guzman talked to Baker and vouched for her fellow "ASAP Natin 'To" singer.

However, Nievera's colleagues were not enough and both contestants chose Bamboo as their coach.

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

