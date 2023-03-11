Arjo Atayde to star in 'Bagman' remake

Actor Arjo Atayde will be reprising his role as Benjo in the remake of the action-drama series "Bagman," a report confirmed Friday.

In a report, Variety said that ABS-CBN will be launching it at Hong Kong’s FilMart next week.

“Having had the privilege of being the first Filipino company to screen a series at MIPCOM, we are honored to be following up on the success of ‘Cattleya Killer’ with our new premium drama series ‘The Bagman’,” Ruel S. Bayani, head, of ABS-CBN’s international production division said in a report.

“We continue to advocate Filipino representation in a manner that is engaging and entertaining in today’s global marketplace. I have no doubt ‘The Bagman,’ packed with action, suspense, and dark humor, will have audiences around the world on the edge of their seats.”

In an Instagram post, Atayde confirmed the news and thanked the executives for the opportunity to reprise his role.

"Just when you thought it was over… we’ve got a story to continue. Thank you @variety for the feature. Thank you Direk @linocayetano , @shugopraico , @philiplouieking , Sir @deoendrinal , Direk @rekdibayani , Tita Cory, Sir @clk117 and Sir Mark Lopez! 💯 I am very grateful and happy I get to reprise the role of Benjo," he said in the caption.

An iWant original series, "Bagman" follows the story of Benjo, a neighborhood barber who landed a job as the governor's henchman and "gets caught up in a dangerous web of crime, corruption and political turmoil."

Produced by Dreamscape Digital and Rein Entertainment, “Bagman” also stars Alan Paule, Yayo Aguila, Chanel Latorre, and Raymond Bagatsing. It was directed by Shugo Praico.

Atayde was named best actor at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards for his portrayal in "Bagman."



