Aljon Mendoza asks Jayda to be Star Magic prom date

Aljon Mendoza and Jayda Avanzado. ABS-CBN

MANILA – Actor Aljon Mendoza has asked "Teen Clash" co-star Jayda Avanzado to be his date in the upcoming Star Magic prom night later this month.

Asked about her debut experience, Avanzado said: "Opo, pero simpleng birthday dinner lang po kasi 'yung lang naman po 'yung gusto ko, 'yung makasama lang po 'yung mga mahal ko sa buhay."

When the upcoming Star Magic prom night was brought up, Mendoza took the opportunity to ask his co-actor to be his date.

"Jayda, sabi mo hindi ka pa nagkaka-escort talaga, so, gusto ko sana na ako 'yung maging first escort mo at date," he said.

"Gusto ko lang tanungin sa'yo, will you be my prom date?"

Avanzado said yes and was exhilarated with her teddy bear and flowers from Mendoza.

Kapamilya fans are in for a new treat this month as the talent agency of ABS-CBN, Star Magic, teased about its upcoming special event.

ABS-CBN released a save-the-date teaser on Friday for the upcoming Star Magical Prom on March 30.

Based on the Wattpad novel by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” stars Mendoza as Ice, Avanzado as Zoe, and Markus Paterson as Jude.

The three lead stars will be joined by Zach Castañeda as Xander, Kobie Brown as Josh, Ralph Malibunas as Ken, Bianca de Vera as Yannie, Gail Banawis as Ayumi, Fana as Sab, Andrea Abaya as Mandy, and Luka Alford as Lloyd.

“Teen Clash” is helmed by Gino M. Santos, the director behind the movies “Love Me Tomorrow” and “Ex with Benefits,” among others.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.