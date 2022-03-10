MANILA—Actor and variety-show host Vic Sotto on Wednesday defended son Vico Sotto from criticism cropping up in the run-up to the 2022 elections, where the Pasig mayor will vie for a second term.

Months before the elections, Sotto traded barbs with Pasig Vice-Mayor Iyo Bernardo who is also seeking the mayoralty post this year.

"Talagang ganu’n ang pulitika, lalo na sa local. But, of course, actions speak louder than words," Sotto told reporters after visiting his son in the Pasig City Hall on March 9.

(Politics is really like that, especially on the local level. But, of course, actions speak louder than words.)

"Kahit ano’ng sabihin nino man, kasama sa pulitika ’yun. ’Yun ’yung lumang pulitika na gustong baguhin ni Vico," he said.

(Whatever anyone says, mudslinging is part of politics. That's the old brand of politics Vico wants to change.)

Bernardo earlier said that Mayor Sotto had been using social media to put on a show in Pasig City, alleging that key officials in Metro Manila's 4th richest city had been given to non-Pasig residents.

Other camps have also criticized the Pasig Mayor for the alleged lack of new infrastructure and several rowdy cash aid distributions in the city.

The elder Sotto shrugged off the allegations, saying: "Nakita naman natin ang trabaho ni Vico, hindi mo matatawaran."

(We saw Vico's work, it's impeccable.)

"Alam ko marami pa siyang magagawa dahil, sabi ko, nga naantala ng pandemiya."

(I know he can do more because his term was stunted by the pandemic.)

The 32-year-old mayor has repeatedly mentioned that he was mayor for only 9 months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing several local government units to reallocate their budgets to health-related needs.

Sotto said he plans to continue derailed projects — such as the establishment of a mega dialysis center and creating a more transparent government — should he win another term in May.

