Star Music artist vanya releases debut EP 'woman'

MANILA -- Star Music artist vanya has released her debut extended play (EP) "woman."

The singer-songwriter's 5-track EP "carefully laid out the story of a beautiful and loved woman who got broken by the world and got lost but eventually found herself back to who she really is."

“Although this EP is short, it’s a sweet taste of promise for me because I had to drag myself to write and confront things I’d much rather avoid through this,” vanya said, admitting that she finds it hard to write about things she hasn’t lived through.

The “woman” EP includes vanya's self-penned original songs “Mother,” “Real,” “Steady,” and the key track “Adoration” as well as “Breathe” composed by Justin Emmanuel Rivera. All tracks were produced by Pauline Lauron.



The Star Music artist hopes that her EP will remind women “of the beauty that only they can give to the world and the softness that is their strength.”

A former “Idol Philippines” contestant, vanya was also an interpreter in Himig Handog in 2019.

Prior to being a Star Music talent, she was a freelance artist and a voice talent who performed commercial jingles. She is also a worship minister and a full-time youth campus missionary.



vanya's debut EP is out now on various digital music platforms.