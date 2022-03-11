Photos from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram page and Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

Senatorial aspirant Salvador Panelo said he will keep singing Sharon Cuneta’s song “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” despite the Megastar’s appeal to him.

Panelo, who is eyeing a senate seat in Halalan 2022, revealed in a statement that he has gotten permission from Viva Records to sing the song, composed by the late Willy Cruz.

“I did reach out to the copyright owner, Viva Records, and they've confirmed that I have permission to sing the song,” he said on his Facebook page.

This, after Cuneta called him out for using her song in a campaign sortie in Quezon City.

Cuneta took to Instagram to warn Panelo from singing her songs after he sang “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” in a campaign of vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Cuneta’s husband, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, is also running for vice president in the upcoming national polls in May.

“I will continue to sing it, and will now use it to raise awareness for the plight of children with special needs. As the song goes: ‘Kahit ilang awit ay aking aawitin, hanggang ang himig ko’y maging himig mo na rin,’” Panelo said.

According to the administration ally, “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” is one his favorite songs as it reminds him of his late son, who had Down syndrome.

“It’s one of my favorite songs because it reminds me of the great lengths I took to care for my late son, Carlo who had Down Syndrome. I honor him each time I sing the song,” Panelo explained.

He also denied profiting from it and “certainly not trying to get elected by singing it.”

He said he was just entertaining people who took time to listen to them.

“I don’t understand what’s so offensive about that,” Panelo said.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta said she will only allow to use her songs for the tandem of her husband and presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

“Nanang ko po pls lang nakakahiya naman sa amin ni Willy Cruz! You are not allowed to use our song! Don’t mess with a classic,” Cuneta said in the caption. “I allow its use only for Leni-Kiko! LOL. Utang na loob baka bumangon si Willy nakakahiya naman sa amin! Kinilabutan ako. In a bad way. Lol.”

