MANILA — Music veteran and actress Rachel Alejandro has been cast in a US thriller film set to begin production in Boston next week, she confirmed.

Alejandro will portray an attorney in “Sinister Cover-up,” which she described as a “mystery murder” film to be released via a yet-specified US cable channel.

“It’s going to be a three-day shoot for me, because it’s not a main role, but I’ll be in several sequences as a defense lawyer,” she told ABS-CBN News on Thursday.

Alejandro, who is currently seen in “The Broken Marriage Vow,” clinched the part early this year after wrapping work on the ABS-CBN drama.

“In January, I started sending out my acting reel,” said Alejandro, who is currently in New York in time for her mid-March shoot. “Padala lang ako nang padala every day ng auditions.”

The submissions proved fruitful for Alejandro, who was also cast in a commercial to be shot this week in New York.

“You start from scratch here,” she said. “Even if they see you have a hit teleserye, sa kanila naman, ‘That’s not here.’ They see obviously the experience, everything that’s on the resume, but at the end of the day, ang hinahanap talaga nila is a particular look and of course the performance.”

Alejandro, who is foremost known as a hitmaker, will also get to resume performing in May, with tour dates scheduled in Florida, she revealed. Stops are also set in June in Arizona.

“Habang may ibubuga pa, as they say. Wala pa namang planong mag-retire,” she said, when asked about her new pursuits nearly four decades into her career. “Thirty-six years is a very, very long time to be doing what I’m doing. Pero hindi naman nakakasawa, kasi every project has new things to offer.”

“It was a very, very good experience for me,” she said of starring “The Broken Marriage Vow,” her first teleserye. “So I’m looking forward to having more of that. I’m looking forward to having more projects where I’m going to meet interesting people.”