Former Kapamilya artist Paw Diaz is part of the upcoming Singaporean web series "Asian Billionaires."

The Star Circle Quest alumna confirmed the news through a social media post on Thursday.

"Asian Billionaires.," which will premiere on March 11 on YouTube, is headlined and directed by Singaporean actress and YouTube personality Annette Lee. The series also features Singapore stars Gurmit Singh, Benjamin Kheng, and Amy Cheng.

"Mark your calendars!!! I am so thrilled to be a part of @annettelee’s debut web-series ‘Asian Billionaires,’" Diaz wrote on Instagram, adding that she is "so honored" to have worked with the cast and crew of the series.

"Special shout-out to my ate @dimplesromana as this would not have been possible if not for her! Hugs, kisses and much love to you and the family," Diaz added.

According to PEP, Romana was originally cast but couldn't do the project due border restrictions of Singapore and Philippines. Romana then referred Diaz for the series.

Diaz is now based in Singapore with her children and husband, after tying knot in November 2011.

Diaz rose to fame when she became a finalist of ABS-CBN's reality talent search "Star Circle Quest Season 2" in 2005.

She was last seen on local TV in the ABS-CBN afternoon television series “Maria la del Barrio.”



