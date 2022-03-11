MANILA -- The music video for actress-recording artist Maymay Entrata's single "Amakabogera" has reached the 13-million mark on video-sharing platform YouTube.

As of writing, the more than three-minute video, which premiered last October 22 on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel, has reached 13,024,674 views.

"Pataas na pataas tayo mga kabogeras, Happy 13M views sa atin!" Entrata wrote on Instagram.

"Amakabogera," which talks about being unapologetic and confidently beautiful, was released under Star Pop.

It is the follow-up to Entrata's "Di Kawalan" which was released in May 2021.

Entrata started her showbiz career when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother" where she was first paired with fellow housemate Edward Barber.

Aside from TV series and digital shows, Entrata has also appeared in several films, including in the highest grossing movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Last year, Entrata starred in the romantic-comedy film "Princess DayaReese" with Edward Barber.

