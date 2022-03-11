Kyla performs at the Paglaum Stadium in Bacolod City, where an estimated 70,000 people attended Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan’s campaign rally on Friday. Courtesy of Jimmy Dasal / Screenshot

Kyla, dubbed local showbiz’s “Queen of R&B,” performed for a crowd of some 70,000 on Friday, publicly declaring her support for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The “Hanggang Ngayon” hitmaker took the stage with her signature tunes at the Paglaum Stadium in Bacolod City, as one of the guest artists of the latest Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally.

Clad in pink, Kyla called on voters to back the tandem in the May elections, in the latest high-profile endorsement of Robredo and Pangilinan from a showbiz personality.

Kyla was among the artists who physically attended the ticket’s rally for the first time, along with acclaimed actors Ronnie Lazaro, Joel Torre, and Agot Isidro.

Celebrities who previously joined rallies and who appeared in Bacolod again were Pangilinan’s wife music icon Sharon Cuneta, “Ako Ay Pilipino” singer Kuh Ledesma, screen veteran Edu Manzano, actress Nikki Valdez, performer Gab Valenciano, the singing group The Company, and TV host Ogie Diaz.

Kyla now counts among dozens of entertainment personalities who have been joining Robredo and Pangilinan’s rallies in the past month.

The likes of OPM pillar Ely Buendia and veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache also previously endorsed the two candidates at separate rallies.