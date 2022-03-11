Actor Emilio Delgado is best known for playing the handyman Luis Rodriguez on 'Sesame Street.' Photo from the Facebook page of Sesame Workshop

Actor Emilio Delgado, more popularly known as the handyman Luis Rodriguez in the popular American children’s television show “Sesame Street,” has passed away on March 10 in New York City. He was 81.

His passing was confirmed by Sesame Workshop through a statement uploaded on its Facebook page on Friday morning (Manila time).

"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Emilio Delgado, known the world over for his role as Luis on Sesame Street. A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations," the statement read.

"At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series. We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world," it added.

Delgado, who was born in Calexico, California, died after a long illness.

He was part of the popular US kids' show for more than 40 years and was loved for his soothing singing voice. In the popular children's show, Delgado was also paired with Sonia Manzano’s Maria when the show's producers "wanted to explore storylines involving love, marriage, and parenthood."

Aside from being part of "Sesame Street," Delgado was also a theater actor and appeared on different television shows and movies.