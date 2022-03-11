Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

Actress-singer Belle Mariano has something to celebrate this March as the music video of her song “Tanging Dahilan” crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

Fans made sure to mark the milestone swith "tanging dah1lan million" trending on Twitter Friday.

Mariano released the music video of “Tanging Dahilan” from her debut album last December. It was produced and conceptualized by YouMeUs MNL and directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas.

“Tanging Dahilan,” written and composed by Gab Tagadtad, is one of the seven tracks from Mariano’s maiden record “Daylight.”

The music video’s release came less than a week after the premiere of “Love Is Color Blind,” Mariano’s launching movie as a tandem with Donny Pangilinan.

Mariano’s fast-rising music career comes on the heels of the phenomenal success of “He’s Into Her,” her first series in a lead role, also with Pangilinan.

In January, Mariano legitimized herself as a performer with her first-ever solo concert “Daylight.” The 90-minute digital concert highlighted Mariano’s vocal prowess as she performed different music genres in the entire show, showing her versatility.

