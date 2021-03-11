Lea Salonga nag-fangirl sa photo card ni V ng BTS

Instagram: @bts.bighitofficial at @msleasalonga



Hindi napigilan ng Tony winner na si Lea Salonga na muling mag-fangirl sa BTS lalo na sa miyembrong si V sa natanggap nitong photo card ng Korean singer.

Sa kaniyang Instagram, in-upload ni Salonga ang photocard ni V mula sa 2021 Winter Package ng Korean group na humingi pa ng permiso sa kaniyang followers na mag-fangirl.

Kuwento pa ng sikat na mang-aawit, mahirap umano makakuha ng V photo card ayon sa isa niyang kaibigan na fan din ng BTS.

“This transparency grid and photo card are from BTS’s 2021 Winter Package. A friend and fellow fan said getting the V photo card was a pretty big deal (maybe there aren’t as many, or maybe the demand is just so high, I don’t know),” saad ni Salinga sa caption.

“I guess the odds were ever in my favor! I’ll take it! Woot!”

Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na nagpahayag si Salonga ng kaniyang pagkahumaling kay Kim Taehyung o mas kilala bilang si V.

Noong Disyembre ng nakaraang taon, sumulat ang “The Voice” coach ng isang nakakaantig sa damdamin na mensahe para sa kaarawan ni V.

To the man whose voice can be compared to a cup of hot chocolate during a blizzard, a warm hug at the end of a really bad day, or a soothing whispered, “It’s okay, I know how you feel,” after a good, hard cry... — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 30, 2020

“To the man whose voice can be compared to a cup of hot chocolate during a blizzard, a warm hug at the end of a really bad day, or a soothing whispered, 'It’s okay, I know how you feel,' after a good, hard cry,” pahayag nito sa Twitter.

“...thank you for your music, the sound of your laughter, your unique way of thinking, your love for your fellow members, your family and your fans, for your honesty, candor and sincerity... for you just being you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KIM TAEHYUNG!”

Related video: