Kyle Echarri, 17, purchases dream Dodge pickup

Kyle Echarri with his dream car Dodge Ram 1500 truck. Instagram: @kyleecharri



MANILA -- Young actor Kyle Echarri has ticked off one hefty item on his bucket list as he finally bought his dream Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

In a vlog uploaded on his YouTube channel, Echarri shared a glimpse of the vehicle with bulletproof seats, which costs over P3 million based on the internet listings.

The 17-year-old member of ABS-CBN’s Gold Squad revealed that he dreamt of securing one since he was little after his father purchased a different Dodge Ram model.

“It’s one of my dream trucks. I got this truck because when I was younger, mga 9 years old ata ako nu’n, may dad had a Dodge Ram 5500 nu’ng nasa States pa kami. Eh pangarap ko talaga maging kagaya ng papa ko...vImagine paglaki ko ganito na ‘yung magiging akin,” Echarri said.

Echarri, who first joined “The Voice Kids” before finding fame as an actor, also gave his subscribers a tour of his new truck, including the truck bed and ram boxes on both sides. He also flaunted the spacious interiors, given that he is 6-foot tall.

Watch more in iWantTFC

He also thanked his supporters for making him achieve one of his dreams at a young age.

“It’s crazy. Never in my wildest dreams that I think that at 17, I’d be able to buy my own truck at ‘yun pa ‘yung pangarap kong truck. Hindi ko makukuha ‘yung truck kung hindi dahil sa inyo. Thank you guys so much for all the support,” he concluded.

Echarri is one of the stars of the upcoming inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” along with other members of Gold Squad, Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes, and Seth Fedelin.

