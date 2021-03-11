iWantTFC to stream "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" finale, 2 other upcoming shows ahead of TV premiere

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- IWantTFC subscribers are in for a treat as they get to watch the finale of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” and the premiere of new ABS-CBN shows “Huwag Kang Mangamba” and “Aja Aja Tayo Sa Jeju” two days ahead of their schedule airing on TV.

On March 17, subscribers will be able to find out what will happen to the tumultuous relationship of Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Ellice (Iza Calzado) as the finale of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” drops on iWantTFC before it broadcasts on other channels and ABS-CBN platforms.

Kapamilya network’s upcoming inspirational teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba” starring Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz, and Kyle Echarri will also premiere first on iWantTFC on March 20.

IWantTFC subscribers can also travel virtually to Korea by watching “Aja Aja Tayo Sa Jeju,” a variety-reality show hosted by Robi Domingo, Kristel Fulgar, Shine Kuk, and Donny Pangilinan. The hosts explored the province of Jeju and tried to complete exciting challenges with Filipino and Korean guests. It will be seen first on iWantTFC on March 18 before it drops on other platforms, with a new advance episode weekly every Thursday at 8 p.m.

Aside from these shows, two-day advanced episodes of teleseryes “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Walang Hanggang Paalam” and “Bagong Umaga” are also available regularly on iWantTFC.

IWantTFC, the first Filipino streaming service available worldwide, houses the biggest library of new and well-loved Filipino movies and series, including advance episodes of currently airing ABS-CBN teleseryes.

Users in the Philippines can enjoy free on-demand streaming of the latest episodes of these teleseryes within seven days. To view all episodes, subscribers need to sign up for a standard subscription (P59 monthly) or a premium subscription (P119) to enjoy them without the ads.

