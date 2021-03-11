‘Hirap huminga!’ 4-way slap scene in ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ grips viewers, trends on Twitter

A four-way confrontation among the lead characters of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ made the revenge drama trend on Twitter on Thursday night. The ABS-CBN revenge drama is airing its finale on March 19. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The culmination of a rivalry bleeding across generations and long-kept secrets now unraveling, a four-way confrontation with an exchange of slaps among four characters in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” gripped viewers on Thursday, as the revenge drama neared its March 19 finale.

In the March 11 episode of the ABS-CBN series, fittingly titled “War of the Century,” Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Ellice (Iza Calzado), and their respective mothers Lucing (Maricel Soriano) and Belen (Rita Avila), were consumed by rage as they traded accusations involving the death of a child, and their tug-of-war in love and business.

The climactic scene saw Lucing slapping Ellice, Belen slapping Lucing, and Marissa slapping Belen, each with their deep-seated grudge now surfacing violently.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The shouting match brought up the death of the infant Jacob, which Marissa is pinning on Ellice; Lucing and Belen’s bitter history; the bungled contract that deprived Marissa and Lucing of their rightful fortune; and Ellice and Marissa’s enduring feud in business.

As the explosive scene aired on Thursday night, its official hashtag ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines, with viewers praising the performances of the lead actresses, as well as the execution of the four-way confrontation.

A day ahead of its TV airing, the scene had already gone viral on the platform, as one fan shared a short clip showing the exchange of slaps, apparently taken from iWant TFC, where “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” releases two advanced episodes.

Hirap Huminga sa eksenang toh. Mapapatulala ka na lang sa galing nilang 4. Inay #MaricelSoriano proved again her power slap. Wow!! Congratulations to #ASIAA @JRBcreativeprod @JodiStaMaria @MissIzaCalzado Ms. Rita. Another masterpiece in history.. bravo!👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KwmeozVSZo — bhiekhun (@norbsdelmonico) March 8, 2021

“Hirap huminga sa eksenang to. Mapapatulala ka na lang sa galing nilang apat!” the fan wrote.

Another said: “This is easily a classic. I wish more people saw this. Grabe acting.”

“I hope TV5 [will] re-run the whole show,” one viewer said, referring to the network’s simulcast of ABS-CBN primetime titles that started on March 8. “This series deserves to be seen by all Filipinos nationwide. Walang tapon sa mga eksena. Lakas maka 40 plus rating nito if nasa free TV ito along with Ang Probinsyano.”

The cast of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ ABS-CBN

Produced by JRB Creatives, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” was the first ABS-CBN scripted series to be released after the network’s broadcast franchise was denied by a congressional panel in July 2020.

It made history as the first ABS-CBN series to premiere and stream entirely on digital (Kapamilya Online Live), and to debut on ABS-CBN’s cable counterpart Kapamilya Channel.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” alongside several other Kapamilya programs, were then made available to free TV viewers in Metro Manila and nearby provinces via A2Z Channel 11 in October 2020.

ABS-CBN’s latest partnership with TV5 has allowed “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” — at least its final two weeks— to reach a nationwide audience, through free and digital TV.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC