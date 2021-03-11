Dingdong marvels at how kids Zia, Sixto have completely different personalities

MANILA – Dingdong Dantes marvels at how his children Zia and Sixto are growing up with completely different personalities.

“Si Zia, sobrang biba. Alam ko 'yung nanay niya ganun pero iba talaga,” he said in an interview with G3 San Diego.

Dantes said this makes him wonder how children’s personalities really develop even though they live in the same environment.

“Nung wala pa akong anak, tinatanong ko kung 'yung personality ba ng bata nade-develop dahil sa pagpapalaki or ganun na talaga. Ngayon na ganun na silang dalawa, nakikita ko na very different sila pareho. Although same naman 'yung aming mga rules dito pero magkaiba sila,” he said.

Nonetheless, Dantes said he and his wife Marian Rivera will support whatever their kids want to become when they grow up.

“Nakakatuwa dahil later on siyempre sila 'yung tatahak ng mga gusto nilang makamit at gawin. Pero siyempre kailangan nandito kami para gumabay,” he said.

In the same interview, Dantes shared that this pandemic has helped him feel like a full-time member of their family.

“Naramdaman ko 'yung pagiging isang full-time father, full-time member of the family. Not just my immediate family but also 'yung mommy ko, daddy ko, mga kapatid ko. Sabi ko nga, well, I'm kinda liking this,” he said.

Dantes also said he appreciates that he gets to witness this chapter in the lives of his children.

“Kasi 'yung chapter na 'to ng buhay nila is very, very important. Kailangan masamahan mo sila rito sa development stage na 'to. Nung nag-start 'yung pandemic, 'yung anak kong lalaki hindi pa gumagapang tapos ngayon tumatalon na, nagma-monkey bar.”

Aside from Zia and Sixto, Dantes said he and Rivera still want to grow their family and have more kids.

Related video: