WATCH: Carol Banawa wows with ‘Part of Your World’ cover

Photos from Carol Banawa's Instagram page

Singer Carol Banawa achieved a part of her dream of voicing a Disney character – albeit online.

Banawa joined the social media trend started by a capella group, Voctave, where netizens can sing a duet with them on “Part of Your World,” sung by Ariel in “The Little Mermaid."

“One of my greatest dreams is to be the voice of a @disney character. Well, I am now 42 years old, a military wife, an OR nurse, and a mother of three, and I still haven’t achieved that dream just yet,” she said in the caption.

“Thank you @voctave for doing this clip and allowing me to be Ariel even for just a few minutes.”

And Banawa did not disappoint, flaunting her crystal-clear voice – befitting a Disney princess.

“Wala pa ring kupas ang idol ko,” a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, other fans gave Banawa encouraging words in the comment section, believing that she can still achieve her dream.

“In God’s perfect time Ms. Carol, He will give you the desire of your heart. He gave you that voice & talent after all, didn’t He?” a fan said.

Banawa, known for her hits "Bakit 'Di Totohanin" and "Iingatan Ka," took a step back from the showbiz spotlight in favor of her homemaking duties and profession as a nurse.

Last year, netizens expressed concern for Banawa as the singer got real on social media saying she is “unhappy” with her health and looks at that time.

“I felt like I have ‘let go’ and have not really taken care of myself. I became too comfortable in my own skin and I have forgotten how it felt like to feel and look good,” Banawa shared then on Instagram.

“Living here in the US and having to do everything yourself, doesn’t really give you the luxury of time to ‘fix yourself up.’ But I will try. Whenever I can. For me. So I can start loving and feeling happy about myself and my health again.”

Banawa earned her nursing degree in 2018, finishing summa cum laude at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington D.C. She became a registered nurse in the US in the same year.

