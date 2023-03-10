TWICE drops another new music video for 2023

Watch more News on iWantTFC

K-pop group TWICE on Friday released the music video of their song "SET ME FREE."

The song is available in both English and Korean for their worldwide fans.

The new song will be released alongside their previous hit, "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE," which was released on January 20 as part of their 'Ready To Be' album, which includes four other songs, including "Blame It On Me," "Crazy Stupid Love," "Got The Threes" and "Wallflower."

"Ready To Be" was announced eight months after their previous mini-album "Between 1&2," which was released after the group renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment earlier in 2022.

The music video is now available on YouTube and NAVER TV, and the song is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.