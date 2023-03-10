Nikki Valdez marks 26th year in show business

MANILA -- Actress Nikki Valdez has nothing but gratitude as she marked her 26th year in the entertainment industry.

In her Instagram post on Thursday, Valdez listed the things that she's thankful for such as all the projects she did, as well as the rejections and failures.

"How time flies! Parang kailan lang, 25th year ang ipinagpapasalamat ko. Okay lang 'yun, wala naman talaga ako ibang sasabihin kundi… THANK YOU… For all the projects I was able to do; I was given the chance to showcase my talents and be able to work with the crème dela crème of our industry. There is still so much to do and I look forward every single day. For rejections and failures; they taught me how to be humble and patient. I have also learned to live each day one step at a time, accepting that not all dream projects will be yours— maybe it was not meant to be or there will always be something better," Valdez wrote.

"For the company and people that has honed and molded me into who I am today and helped in every way; our relationship has had it’s ups and downs— there were times I felt unfavored BUT you were always open to listen and be there when I needed you. There is nothing good communication cannot fix. For that, I am and will always be grateful," she added.

Valdez also thanked her fans, as well as her family particularly her husband and daughter.

"For our audience and supporters; without your love and support, we and our projects are nothing. For my loving husband and daughter and a very understanding family who’s always had my back; your support means so much. I am blessed to have you all in my life. As high as the mountains and deep as the sea, I will never stop believing and dreaming and committing to give my very best at all times," she wrote.

Valdez was one of the members of Star Circle Batch 4 launched in 1997, along with Dominic Ochoa, Dimples Romana, Jericho Rosales and Kristine Hermosa.

She last starred in ABS-CBN's drama series "Flower of Evil" and is one of the stars of the upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart."

