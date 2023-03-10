Photo from Luis Christian Singson’s Facebook page

“Vagabond” star Lee Seung-gi visited Ilocos Sur recently, with netizens posting sightings of the Korean actor-singer in Calle Crisologo and Baluarte Zoo in Vigan.

In fact, Chavit Singson and his son Luis Christian also shared a snap with Lee.

“Na kasama po namin kumaen si Lee Seung-gi mag lunch, sobra bait at humble nya,” Luis Christian said in the comment section of his post.

Lee last visited the country in 2019 when he held a fan meet “Vagabond Voyage,” filling the New Frontier Theater to the brim.

The Manila fan meet, produced by ABS-CBN Events and CDM Entertainment, was part of his Asian tour.

It was worth the wait for the Filipino Airens -- a Chinese term for "beloved" which Seung Gi chose to name his fans -- most of whom first saw him in his 2009 drama, “Shining Inheritance.”

Seung Gi captured more Filipino hearts with his 2011 fantasy romance drama, “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho.”

Earlier this month, Lee also announced his engagement to actress Lee Da In.

In an Instagram post written in Korean, the 36-year-old actor said he would marry the 30-year-old actress on April 7.

The couple have been dating since 2020.

RELATED VIDEO