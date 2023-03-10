Jade Ivy drops comeback single ‘Jelly’

Jady Ivy releases new song 'Jelly.' Handout

Over a year since his last release “3AM,” hiphop-RnB artist Jade Ivy is making a comeback with his new single “Jelly,” released on Friday under O/C Records.

"’Jelly’ is something that I came up with out of a fantasy and I just wanted to describe a specific girl," Jade Ivy said.

Inspired by the music video of the song "Taste," by American rapper artists Tyga and Offset, the new track was crafted to describe the artist's whimsical image of a "dream girl fantasy" displaying a "freaky, bouncy, sexy, and clingy" features.

The music delivers a combination of hiphop and RnB records, projecting a mixture of "sexy" and "fierce" sonic flavors.

Jade Ivy's songwriting techniques highlight a rough and assertive vibe which was captured through his previous romantic releases “3AM,” “Puyat,” and “With Benefits.”

He said the year-long break from sharing his music with his listeners was filled with preparations to reintroduce more of Jade Ivy with a "new vibe" to offer.

"Listeners and fans will hear new sounds from Jade Ivy wherein I'm not just some simple party guy. Because this year, I have new stories to tell and new adventures in store," Jade Ivy said.

"The style that I used in the track ‘Jelly’ was different because I mixed English and Tagalog language to tell the story, wherein more people can vibe to and mas pinalawak ko ang sakop ng taong makakapag vibe ng song," he said.