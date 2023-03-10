Gwen Zamora, David Semerad expecting second baby

MANILA – Actress Gwen Zamora and her husband professional basketball player David John Semerad are expecting their second child together.

Zamora shared the wonderful news through a social media post as she uploaded a video of her undergoing an ultrasound to find out the gender their baby.

Before the clip ended, it was revealed that the couple are expecting a baby girl.

"And just like that, another buddle of joy is being added to the fam clan," Zamora wrote.

Zamora and Semerad tied the knot on February 13, 2021 in France. They have a son, Cooper John, who is turning 4 this August.

