Thai actor New Thitipoom recovers from COVID-19

Thai actor New Thitipoom has recovered from COVID-19, his network GMMTV said Wednesday.

In a medical bulletin, GMMTV said Thitipoom was isolated at home and has fully recovered after receiving medication.

"He is now in good health and no longer contagious. As such, does not require further treatment and isolation as of today (9 March 2022)," the medical bulletin said.

Thitipoom took his RT-PCR test last March 2 and got his results the day after at 4:30 p.m. under "green level" status.

"However, Thitipoom is classified as a green level patient after an assessment by the doctor and required only a home isolation for treatment and symptoms observation under the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines," the network's bulletin earlier said.

"GMMTV and New are in the process of informing any individuals who have been in contact with the actor to monitor their health closely. In this regard, all activities and scheduled events of the actor have to be postponed until he is fully recovered," it added.

Thitipoom is known for his boys' love series "Dark Blue Kiss" with Tay Tawan available on iWantTFC.

They also joined Krist Perawat, Singto Prachaya, Off Jumpol, and Gun Atthaphan in the Thai series "I'm Tee, Me Too," also available on iWantTFC.

