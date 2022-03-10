Screenshot from Sam Smith and Normani's "Dancing With A Stranger" music video.

Pop stars Sam Smith and Normani are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit for their song "Dancing With A Stranger," a report confirmed Saturday.

In the complaint obtained by Rolling Stones that was filed in federal court in Los Angeles, songwriters Jordan Vincent, Christopher Miranda, and Rosco Banlaoi said the artists' song has the “same title, chorus, and composition" as the song previously published on Vincent’s YouTube channel, Spotify and other streaming services in 2017.

“The hook/chorus in both songs — the most significant part and artistic aspect of these works — contains the lyrics ‘dancing with a stranger’ being sung over a nearly identical melody and musical composition,” the complaint obtained by Rolling Stone read.

“Both videos consist of a girl performing interpretive dance alone in a minimalist studio, interspersed with shots of the male vocalist,” it added.

Smith and Normani's representatives have yet to respond regarding the matter.

The lawsuit is seeking real and punitive damages and lists Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, EMI Music Publishing on the long list of defendants, the report said.

