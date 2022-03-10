Ryan Reynolds and Selma Hayek in a scene from 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'

Graduated from therapy but still without his bodyguarding license, a depressed Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) took a sabbatical in a luxury resort in Capri. Sonia Kincaid (Selma Hayek) interrupted his vacation and asked him to help rescue her husband Darius (Samuel L. Jackson) who had been abducted the Mafia on the first night of their honeymoon. She had apparently misunderstood her husband's instructions to call anyone but Bryce.

When his contact Carlo (Miltos Yerolemou) was killed during Darius's rescue, Interpol agent Bobby O'Neill (Frank Grillo) conscripted Bryce and the Kincaids instead to locate and stop Greek millionaire terrorist Aristotle Papadopoulous (Antonio Banderas) who was hatching a plot to plant a virus into the main data junction of the European power grid, hoping to bring Greece back to be the center of civilization.

This sequel to the 2017 hit action-comedy film assumed you have seen the first film, and did not think that they needed to reintroduce the characters that much anymore. The first film was about disgraced bodyguard Michael Brice who had been hired to serve as security for hitman Darius Kincaid who was about to give vital testimony in the trial of a terrorist in exchange for the freedom of his wife Sonia, who had been incarcerated for her major con exploits.

This time around the main highlight fell mainly on the ageless and beautiful Selma Hayek and her manic portrayal of Sonia Kincaid. Like how we met her in the first film, Sonia was an excitable motormouth as she launched into passionate tirades full of vulgarities and obscenities whenever she got triggered. One of her main frustrations in life was that she and Darius had been attempting to have a baby for the longest time to no avail.

Of course, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson come up with performances very much within their comfort zones, doing what audiences enjoy watching them do. Their antagonistic chemistry was strong and hilarious to watch.

Having Selma Hayek (and her ample bosom) prominently there gave the whole film an energy all its own. I am not a fan of profanities in movies, but in this over-the-top comedy, these unbridled curses were its unique charm.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."