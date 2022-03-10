Phoemela Baranda celebrates daughter's first birthday

MANILA – Phoemela Baranda could not believe that her second daughter Illya is already a year old.

Baranda turned to Instagram to share snaps from the birthday celebration, which had a white-and-grey theme.

“We celebrated the very first birthday of our precious little daughter last March 5, 2022. The 365 days of immense and boundless love, joy, and smile went by so fast,” she said.

“Happy 1st birthday our little princess! [From] Mama, Daddy & Ate @kim.baranda,” she added.

The former Kapamilya host then went on to thank everyone who made the party possible.

Illya is Baranda’s daughter with her partner Jason Choachuy.

The 41-year-old model surprised her fans and followers in November 2020 when she revealed that she’s expecting her second child.

She gave birth to her firstborn, Kim Nichole, when she was 19 years old.

In an interview at that time, Barana said she is now "more mentally prepared" as she welcomed her second child, but was quick to add that she feels "the same amount of excitement and love."