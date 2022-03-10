Disney+ on Thursday gave a glimpse of the live-action version of its classic animated film "Pinocchio."
In a still posted on Disney's social networking accounts, Tom Hanks is shown as Geppetto, as he stares at the newly-made puppet Pinocchio.
The film is expected to stream on the platform this September.
"Pinocchio" was originally adapted from the Italian children's story "The Adventures of Pinocchio" about a puppet who dreamt of being a boy but has a tendency to lie which makes his nose grow.
It was later made into an animated film by Disney in 1941.