FIRST LOOK: Tom Hanks as Geppetto in live-action 'Pinocchio'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 10 2022 03:11 PM

Photo from Disney+ Twitter account.
Disney+ on Thursday gave a glimpse of the live-action version of its classic animated film "Pinocchio."

In a still posted on Disney's social networking accounts, Tom Hanks is shown as Geppetto, as he stares at the newly-made puppet Pinocchio.

The film is expected to stream on the platform this September.

"Pinocchio" was originally adapted from the Italian children's story "The Adventures of Pinocchio" about a puppet who dreamt of being a boy but has a tendency to lie which makes his nose grow.

It was later made into an animated film by Disney in 1941.

