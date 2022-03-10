Promotional photo for EXO leader Suho's solo debut. Photo from EXO's official Facebook page

South Korean singer Suho of the boy band EXO is set to release an album, his first new music since returning from mandatory military service, label SM Entertainment said Thursday.

According to an article by K-pop news website Soompi, SM confirmed an earlier report that the 30-year-old idol would make a comeback next month.

"Suho is preparing a solo album with the aim of making a comeback in April. Please show lots of interest," SM said.

The upcoming album marks the EXO leader's second solo release, following the debut EP "Self-Portrait," which he dropped in March 2020 ahead of his enlistment.

Suho, whose real name is Kim Jun-myeon, was discharged from the military in mid-February 2022. Shortly after, EXO's official Twitter account posted an 18-second video hinting at his solo comeback.

