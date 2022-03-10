MANILA – Locked-in tapings for the upcoming ABS-CBN series “A Family Affair” have started with the cast led by Ivana Alawi, Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito and Jameson Blake now filming in Masbate.

On March 3, the Facebook page of Why Masbate Philippines shared photos of the cast arriving in the province.

Alawi herself has also shared a photo by the beach, probably during a taping break.

In the caption, she wrote “BRB” (be right back) before using a heart emoji and a video camera, indicating that they have started filming.

A project involving Alawi, Anderson and Milby was first teased in December 2021, during ABS-CBN’s Christmas special, where the three of them performed together.

Last month, Anderson and Milby, both A-list leading men of ABS-CBN, confirmed that they are set to star in a drama series titled “A Family Affair.”

Separate reels introducing them at the media event teased their upcoming projects. Both included “A Family Affair,” with the title stylized to include what appears to be a drop of blood, hinting at its theme.

During the media conference, Anderson referred to Milby as his onscreen “kuya,” in an apparent indication of their roles in the series.

At the time, Alawi announced through Instagram that she is set to return to acting via an ABS-CBN teleserye, prompting speculation that her leading men in the series would be Anderson and Milby.

Aside from Milby, Anderson, Ejercito and Blake, the full cast of “A Family Affair” has yet to be revealed.