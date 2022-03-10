MANILA -- Actor Gerald Anderson took to social media on Thursday to share his birthday greeting for his girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto, who turned 25.

"This day in 1997 God sent us an Angel. Happy Birthday Baby," Anderson wrote on Instagram.

In the comment section of his post, Barretto wrote: "Thank you my love.. I love life with you."

Just a few days ago, it was Barretto who greeted Anderson happy birthday as the actor turned 33.

Anderson confirmed his romantic relationship with Barretto at around this time last year, ending more than a year of speculation.

Aside from Anderson, Barretto's father Dennis Padilla also turned to social media to share his birthday greeting for his daughter.

Barretto is one of Padilla’s three children with his former wife Marjorie Barretto.