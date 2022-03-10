Florence Pugh is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the movie “Dune” for its highly anticipated sequel.

Should the deal push through, Variety reported that Pugh will play the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, “a royal who becomes romantically entangled with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.”

Movie studio Warner Bros. had said it will release a second "Dune" movie in October 2023.

The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve, was one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2021.

Villeneuve has always said that he envisioned a second movie but Warner Bros. had not committed to the project before October.

Warner Bros. said that "Dune: Part 2" will be released exclusively in movie theaters. The first movie was released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max.

"Dune" featured a star-studded cast including Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa.

Set in a future where noble families rule planetary fiefs, the story follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose father takes on the stewardship of planet Arrakis, known as Dune to its native Fremen people and contested for its unique spice commodity found in its inhospitable desert. -- With Reuters