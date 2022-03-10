Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber

US director Ryan Coogler (L) and US actor/cast member Chadwick Boseman (R) arrive for the European premiere of 'Black Panther' at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, Britain, 08 February 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Ryan Coogler, director of Hollywood blockbusters Black Panther and Creed, was erroneously handcuffed after an Atlanta bank teller grew concerned of a potential robbery, police said.

The incident occurred on January 18 when Coogler asked to withdraw money from Bank of America by handing a note to an unidentified teller, requesting that the transaction be handled discreetly, according to an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by the New York Daily News.

The withdrawal request was for more than US$10,000, police said.

Coogler, 35, was handcuffed by responding officers, while two of his associates were taken to a police vehicle.

The officer who filled out the police report said "the incident is a mistake by Bank Of America" and that "Mr Coogler was never in the wrong".

Coogler confirmed the incident to Variety.

"This situation should never have happened," Coogler said.

"However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

Police say they were called to the scene after the bank teller alerted her manager of an attempted robbery.

Following his release, Coogler asked for the badge numbers of the involved officers.

Coogler is the director and co-writer of the superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theatres in November.

His first Black Panther film, which came out in 2018, grossed more than US$1.3 billion globally.

