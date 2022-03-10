MANILA – Netflix on Wednesday released the official trailer for the much-anticipated second season of “Bridgerton” with only two weeks left before it hits the streaming service.

The less than four-minute trailer opens with a ball scene where Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, basically reveals the main theme of this season.

"This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife," she says of her son, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) describing his quest for love.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Hence, Anthony seems to get stuck in a love triangle with the Sharma sisters.

“What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire? There is potential for a considerable scandal, indeed,” Netflix wrote in the description of the trailer.

The second season is set to drop on March 25. It has been renewed through season four.

In January, Netflix announced that "Bridgerton" had become one of the streaming platform's most popular new series, watched by over 82 million households.