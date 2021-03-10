‘You are a blessing’: Gerald Anderson greets GF Julia Barretto a happy birthday

MANILA -- Actor Gerald Anderson penned a short birthday greeting for Julia Barretto on Instagram, his first post about his girlfriend since admitting their relationship last week.

On Instagram, Anderson opted for a short “happy birthday” message for Barretto, who turned 24 on Wednesday, adding the hashtag, “you are a blessing.”

Last Sunday, it was Barretto who posted a sweet photo of her and Anderson to greet the actor on his birthday.

“Everyday I celebrate you, but today I am extra grateful,” she wrote. “Happy birthday my love, I am SO PROUD OF YOU.”

The two also made their first public appearance together as a couple last Saturday.

Anderson finally confirmed their relationship in a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda last Friday, admitting Barretto is currently his source of happiness.

In mid-2019, Anderson was at the center of controversy after his breakup with his then-girlfriend Bea Alonzo. He was then romantically linked with Barretto, his co-star in the Japan-set romantic drama "Between Maybes," but both denied ever being more than friends.

Despite the denial, many netizens still speculated about the two with some trying to connect separate pictures of Anderson and Barretto.

