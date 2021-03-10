WATCH: Trailer for 'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' released

Warner Bros. Japan has released the official trailer for "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final," one of the two films that will conclude the live-action saga.

Takeru Satoh reprises his role as Kenshin Himura, an assassin turned repentant wanderer who strives to protect the people of Japan.

Himura's enemy this time is Yukishiro Enishi (portrayed by Mackenyu Arata), a mysterious arms dealer.

Enishi is seeking revenge on Himura for the death of his sister, Tomoe, who was also the swordsman's wife.

"Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" is set for an April 23 release in Japan. It remains unclear whether it will be shown in the Philippines.

This will be followed by "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning," which centers on how Himura got his cross-shaped scar. It is scheduled to premiere in Japan on June 4.

The first live-action "Rurouni Kenshin" movie had a limited run in the Philippines in 2012. Its two sequels enjoyed a wider local release in 2014.

All of the movies were adapted from the manga of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki.

